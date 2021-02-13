Gulf country imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country has imposed new safety protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Oman has announced this. Oman has earlier imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine for those arriving into the country starting from February 15, 12pm. The Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle Covid-19 has informed that the expenses of institutional quarantine is to be borne by the travellers.

As per the circular issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, all passengers coming to country must have a pre-confirmed hotel reservation for a 7-day period without which they will not be allowed to board. With an average rate ranging from RO 20 per day for hotel, a person arriving into Oman has to account for this expense in addition to the PCR test on arrival and also at the end of the quarantine period, which is another RO 38 for two tests.