Chinese troops retreat from border rapidly; It will be completed in two weeks….

New Delhi: The Chinese withdrawal from Pangong Lake on the Indo-China border is reported to be accelerating. Within eight hours, 200 Chinese tanks were reported to have retreated about 100 km. Following the India-China talks, the two armies are taking steps to complete the withdrawal from the region as soon as possible.

Over the past 10 months, Chinese-made ones have been demolished. There have been reports of Chinese troops using cranes to demolish structures. Chinese-made helipads, tents and observatories in the area have also been demolished.

Government sources said that the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the region was very fast. According to the agreement, the Chinese army will move to the east of Finger Eight. The withdrawal was completed within two weeks and the decision was made to move on to the next round of talks.

The next round of talks will be on China’s invasion of northern Ladakh. India has repeatedly called for its withdrawal.