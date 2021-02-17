Gunmen attacks school, kidnap more than 40

Unidentified gunmen has attacked a school and kidnapped more than 40 including students. The incident took place at a school in Government Science College (GSC) in the town of Kagara in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State. The gunmen had killed a student and abducted 40 people including students, relatives and teachers. As per reports, the gunmen belonging to a criminal group has entered school wearing military camouflage.

“They kidnapped 42 people from the school. They took away 27 students, along with three teachers. One student was killed. They also kidnapped 12 family members of the teachers,” Muhammad Sani Idris, spokesman for Niger state’s government, said.

“They attacked the first two houses (hostels) by the wall … They entered the house and chased students who tried to escape … They followed us shooting and in the process shot one of us in the head”, school principal Awal Abdulrahman.

Earlier, militants and criminal group had abducted hundreds of students in the African country. Only two months ago, more than 300 students were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, in nearby Katsina state. The boys were later released after negotiations with government officials, but the incident sparked global outrage.