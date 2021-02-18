State government to to reimpose lockdown in these 3 cities

The state government has may impose a total lockdown in three cities to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The Maharashtra government likely to impose lockdown in three cities. The Maharashtra government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the state’s Vidarbha region to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

“The government may impose a stricter lockdown at any moment in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities. The chief minister and deputy CM Pawar discussed the issue in the morning,” a source said to media.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases the highest one-day count this year. Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 cases on Tuesday to 230 cases.