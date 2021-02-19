Additional Polling Booth: Guidelines by the Election Commission….

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has said that the Election Commission has given guidance on setting up additional polling booths in the state for the Assembly elections in the case of Covid. An additional 15,730 polling booths will be set up in Kerala. There will be 40,771 booths in the state, including additional polling booths.

The first consideration is to set up additional booths in the existing buildings where there are polling booths. If there is not enough space in the premises where the polling booth is located, it is proposed to set up a temporary booth within a radius of 200 meters. Government buildings should be given priority when preparing temporary fixtures. If the government building is not available within a radius of 200 meters, a private building can be acquired for this purpose. But district collectors must ensure that these buildings have no political affiliation.

Before setting up additional polling booths, the District Collectors should discuss the matter with the representatives of the political parties and seek their consent. Extensive publicity should be given to the people about setting up additional booths. The Central Election Commission has submitted a design for the provision of temporary equipment for the polling booth. The Chief Electoral Officer said that this will be given to the District Collectors. District Collectors have been directed to submit a report on additional booths within a week. These booths should have ramps, lighting, drinking water and furniture.