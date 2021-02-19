“We are confident that the BJP will come to power and form the government this time”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah claimed that BJP will come into power in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly election. The Union Home Minister said this in an exclusive interview with Zee New Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

“We are confident that the BJP will come to power and form the government this time and fulfil the dream of transforming the state into “Sonar Bengal” – which means jobs for youths,” Shah said.

“Though Mamata is a tall leader with a huge mass appeal and maintains a solid grip over the electorate in her home state, she has completely failed to live up to the people’s expectations. Winds of change have started in Bengal and voters of the state now want to get rid of the corrupt TMC government,” Shah said.