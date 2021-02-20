Drug worth 25 million dirham seized in UAE

The UAE police has seized narcotic drug worth 25 million. The The Ras Al Khaimah Police has seized up to 1,125kg of different kinds of narcotics worth Dh25 million last year. This was announced by Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, RAK Police.

“The 1,125kg of narcotics seized included a bid to smuggle 763kg of opium. Three drug dealers were arrested in the operation,” Col Al Tunaiji revealed.

He said drug traffickers tried to conceal their identities and mislead the cops, but the police managed to catch them red-handed.