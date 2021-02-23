COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 4034 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 484, Pathanamthitta 430, Kollam 408, Kottayam 389, Thrissur 386, Kozhikode 357, Malappuram 355, Alappuzha 275, Thiruvananthapuram 255, Kannur 206, Palakkad 147, Kasaragod 140, Wayanad 131 and Idukki 71.

A new person has been confirmed to have a genetically modified virus. A 72-year-old man from Kozhikode, who came from the UK confirmed the genetically modified virus. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

69,604 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.80%. A total of 1,11,37,843 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.