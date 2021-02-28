Bounce launched low cost electric scooter. Know more

Bangalore-based Bounce has introduced low-cost electric scooters. The company has confirmed that the electric scooter comes with a removable battery. The company offers a range of 60 km on a scooter at full charge. At present, the bounce is present in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. There are 22,000 two-wheelers in Bengaluru and about 5,000 in Hyderabad. Bounce plans to expand its operations to other cities in the future.

Bounce-E received homologation certification from the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in September last year. According to reports, the Bounce-E Scooter will be available in the market for Rs 46,000. The e-bike is available for rent on demand via the Bounce app. The app is available on the Google Play Store and App Store.