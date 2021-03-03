Anand Mahindra shared a video of a baby’s reaction to Japanese food… Watch!!!

Business king Anand Mahindra shares many things related to the common man on social media. Most of them are related to food. Especially when it comes to new foods. Social media is now following a tweet he shared. Anand Mahindra shared the video of a small child’s reaction to Japanese food.

Was going to order Japanese takeout food this evening…But I’ve changed my mind after seeing this. I’m laughing too hard to eat… pic.twitter.com/seM9fXb8io — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2021

‘This evening I decided to order Japanese food. But after watching this video, I turned it down. I do not think it’s possible to stop laughing and eat. ‘ This is what Anand Mahindra said with the video. Wasabi is a dish made with Japanese sushi. This dish like paste is really spicy. When put in the mouth, the taste of its spices fills the tongue.