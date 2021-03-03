Coalition forces destroys explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia.

“The joint coalition forces were able this morning to intercept and destroy a ‘booby-trapped’ drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region. The coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law,” the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki Al Maliki said.

In the month of February the Arab forces had destroyed many attacks by the Houthi militants. On the last week, the Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait city, southwest of Saudi Arabia. Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the Houthi militants against the Saudi Arabia, including a drone attack on Abha airport .

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.