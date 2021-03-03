COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 2000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2765 people in Kerala today. Kozhikode 399, Ernakulam 281, Malappuram 280, Thrissur 242, Kottayam 241, Kollam 236, Alappuzha 210, Pathanamthitta 206, Thiruvananthapuram 158, Kannur 128, Kasaragod 109, Palakkad 101, Idukki 91 and Wayanad 83 districts were diagnosed with the disease today.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 4 people from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 99 people from the UK (98) and South Africa (1). Of these, 82 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 59,646 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 4.64%. A total of 1,16,50,019 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.