Covid-19 Update: 193 new recoveries reported in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 94% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

Meanwhile 358 new coronavirus cases along with 193 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Oman. Thus the number of people infected in Oman has surged to 142,527. In this 133,138 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 1583.

23 people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. At present there are 188 patients under medical treatment. in this 77 people are admitted in ICUs. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.