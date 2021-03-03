Covid-19 Update: 331 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 331 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 134 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 46 in Makkah, 10 in Asir, 10 in Madinah, 6 in Najran, 6 in Hail and 5 in Jazan. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 378,333.

351 new recoveries were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries had mounted to 369,277. Five new deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 6510.

At present there are 2546 active cases in the country. In this 501 are admitted in the ICUs. The recovery rate and fatality rate is unchanged at 97.6% and 1.7% respectively.