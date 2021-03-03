Get your stylish Samsung Galaxy A32 ; priced at Rs. 21,999

The much awaited Galaxy A32 smartphone has launched in India. Priced at Rs. 21,999 the phone has key features like an AMOLED 90Hz panel, a 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear camera setup and more.

Samsung is at present selling the mid-range phone in only one variant. The storage configuration of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is 6GB RAM + 128GB. The details regarding sale and online availability are currently unknown. Tipster Ishan Agarwal asserted that the device will go on sale in India from March 5.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s site is showing that the phone can be bought via offline stores. It will be available in four colour options, including Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome White.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. The panel supporting 90Hz refresh rate is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 sheet.

The device has an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung’s official website hasn’t revealed the name of the octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is supported by a 5,000mAh battery. On the front, Samsung has added a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Another important feature is that the company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. There are four cameras at the back.