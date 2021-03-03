Inoculation drive; Centre allows to use all private hospitals for vaccination

The Centre appealed to utilise 100 per cent capacities of all private hospitals functioning as coronavirus vaccination centres. The union ministry of health and family welfare said that the private hospitals which are not under AB-PMJAY, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and State Insurance Schemes can also be utilised as coronavirus vaccination centres (CVCs).

“Private hospitals not empanelled under the above-mentioned three categories have also been permitted to operate as CVCs if they have adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain arrangement and adequate arrangement for management of Adverse Events Following Immunisation(AEFI),” the health ministry said.

The decision to allow all private hospitals to conduct vaccination drive was taken after a detailed presentation on the status of vaccination. The central government also informed that it has adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines and will distribute the vaccine on time.

“States/UTs in consultation with the private hospitals should open the vaccination slots for 15 days to a month and announce this as part of their Vaccine Time Table,” the Centre said.