Kawasaki launched ‘Kawasaki Ninja 300’ in India: Know the features and price

Popular motorbike makers in the world, Kawasaki had launched its latest updated version of Ninja 300 sportsbike in India on Wednesday. The new Ninja 300 comes in three colour options – KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) livery, Lime Green/Ebony dual-tone and a full black paint scheme.

The bike is powered with a Euro 5/BS 6-compliant 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The engine will produce 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch.

The bike also features 17-inch alloy wheels, 37 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. It also gets a dual-channel ABS system for added safety.

Kawasaki Ninja 300is priced at Rs.3.18 lakh (ex-showroom).