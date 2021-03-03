Mayor, three councillors joined BJP

Ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal suffered a major setback on Wednesday as some prominent leaders had joined BJP. A mayor and 3 councillors joined BJP. Debasish Jana, the Bidhannagar Mayor and three councillors in Asansol were joined BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Asansol Mayor and MLA Jitendra Tiwari joined the BJP. Tiwari had joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday and was inducted into the party at a public meeting in Hooghly’s Baidyabati. Many TMC leaders had recently switched to BJP. This include Suvendhu Adhikari and Rajeev Banerjee.

The election to West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight-phases. The counting of votes will be on May 2.