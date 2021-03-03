Meet Jyothi Surekha, the Indian archer who set new national record

Vennam Jyothi Surekha has been selected for the Indian team in the compound women’s category for World Cup which begins from April. Surekha representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, has set a new national record in the ranking round by scoring 710/720 by breaking her own national record of 709/720 set last year.

The Archery Association of India has conducted the selection trials at the Sports Authority Of India (SAI), Sonepat, Haryana. She secured the first rank by scoring total points of 2808/2880. She has also won all the seven matches in the round-robin round held for the top eight archers and got selected in the first place.