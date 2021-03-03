NEP to make India self-reliant and encourage young minds; says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked on the role of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant. The Prime Minister also said that after health, this year’s budget focused more on education. To make his point precise he said that Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked for research to be spent over the next five years.

The first supercomputer assembled indigenously, Param Shivay was installed in IIT (BHU), followed by Param Shakti and Param Brahma at IIT-Kharagpur and IISER, Pune, respectively. Modi said the government plans to bring more supercomputers to other educational institutes of India.

He said that the National Research Foundation will give a boost to research in India. He added that the National Education Policy will help in putting up a self-reliant India. “In the area of Research and Development, women’s presence has also improved. Moreover, the hackathon’s culture will encourage young minds,” PM Modi stated.