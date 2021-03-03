‘Rahul Gandhi will take time to understand RSS’: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he will take time to understands RSS. The BJP leader was reacting to Rahul’s remark that RSS is ‘systematically penetrating all institutions. “RSS is the world’s biggest school for nationalism. Rahul Gandhi will take time to understand this,” Javadekar said.

“There is a fundamental difference between what happened during the Emergency, which ‘was wrong’, and what is happening in the country now. The RSS is doing something fundamentally different. They are filling institutions with their people. Even if we defeat the BJP in the elections, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure,” said Rahul Gandhi during a video interaction with economist Kaushik Basu.