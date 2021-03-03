Sasikala makes ‘important announcement’ regarding her political life

VK Sasikala, the former leader of AIADMK has retired from active politics. The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has announced this decision on Wednesday.

“I will step aside from politics and pray that Amma Government is established in Tamil Nadu. I pray for golden rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa),” she said in a statement. “I have never been after power or position even when Jaya (J Jayalalithaa) was alive. Won’t do that after she is dead. (I am) quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on”, she said . “I urge supporters of AIADMK to all work together and defeat the DMK (the primary opposition). I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going,” she added.

Sasikala had stepped in as chief of the party after Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 and was set to take her post when she was sentenced to a four-year jail term for corruption. The decision by the leader comes just ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly election. She was released from jail in January.