Watch: Indian Railways completes trials of new AC 3-tier coach…

New Delhi: Indian Railways is all set to launch air-conditioned second-class general coaches in the country. Railways complete trials of new AC 3-tier coach at 180 kmph. AC General Second Class coaches are manufactured at the Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala. This is a project will make the journey of the way ordinary people travel by rail, and second-class journeys more comfortable.

“We have completed the trials and now the report for the same is being prepared,” Ashish Agrawal, PRO of RDSO told. The design of second-class AC coaches has already been finalized by the Rail Coach-Factory at Kapurthala. The prototype will be released later this year. The construction cost of a 100-passenger coach is estimated at Rs 2.24 crore.