About 2 crore people in the country have been vaccinated against Covid; Yesterday alone, 15 lakh doses were given….

New Delhi: As many as 1.5 million people across the country were vaccinated against Covid 19 on March 5, according to the Ministry of Health. This is the highest single day vaccination rate ever. At present, more than 1.94 crore people in the country have been vaccinated against Covid vaccine.

Distribution of Covid vaccine in the country started on January 16. In the first phase, the vaccine was distributed to health workers. The second dose was given on February 13 to those who completed 28 days after the first dose.

The second phase of the vaccine distribution began on March 1. The second stage of vaccination is given to people over 60 years of age and above 45 years of age with other diseases.