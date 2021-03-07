Civilians targeted; five armed drones destroyed by Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition destroys five armed drones that targeted civilians. The coalition engaged in Yemen said that it had destroyed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Al-Arabiya TV said the coalition announced that the Houthis in Yemen targeted Khamis Mushait and Jazan. While the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarei said the drones targeted King Khalid Air Base in the Khamis Mushait area. Since 2014, Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos when the Houthi overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a.

The coalition had detected several drones fired by the group. But the actual figure or the direction in which drones are fired still remains vague. “We take operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement said. It also added that it is closely following a number of other drones.

Meanwhile the coalition said that it is working on to protect civilians in accordance with international law. UN estimates show that the conflict has claimed at least 233,000 lives, with millions facing starvation and in need of humanitarian assistance.