Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate and fatality rate remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 97.6%. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 357 new coronavirus cases along with 314 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 188 were recorded in Riyadh, 54 in Makkah, 51 in the Eastern Province, 13 in Madinah, 8 in the Northern Borders region, 6 in Asir, 5 in Hail, 2 in Jazan and 1 in Najran.

Till now 379,831 people were infected with coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. In this 370,614 people were recovered . The death toll stands at 6528. 2689 people were under medical treatment in the country. In this 505 people are admitted in ICUs.