Netizens demand free daycare for cops after a video of a cop controls traffic with baby went viral

Netizens demand free daycare for cops after a video of a traffic cop from Chandigarh went viral on social media. The video shows that the cop was performing her duties at a busy intersection while holding a baby. The constable was identified as Priyanka. The video was filmed by locals near her roundabout and photos soon went viral on social media. Many questioned the lack of resources and obstacles women, especially mothers, face at work due to gender-insensitive institutions.

The video garnered over 4 lakh views on the microblogging site with 2001 retweets and 11,900 likes. However, it has gotten all negative reactions as netizens expressed their concern and anger over this. “Nothing to do hats off. She is endangering the baby by being out on road all day with it. The pollution, the heat. What if something happens to the baby,” one user said.