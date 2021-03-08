Low intensity earthquake strikes

A low intensity earthquake hit Kutch in Gujarat on Monday. Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar has informed this.

The earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Kutch district in Gujarat at 7.42 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district. The depth of the earthquake was at 18.6 km. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The state disaster management authority said that the Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone. The district witnessed a devastating earthquake in January 2001.