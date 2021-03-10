The world’s most expensive drug has been launched at a cost of Rs 18 crore for a single dose….

London: The British National Health Service has approved the world’s most expensive drug. This drug was developed to treat a rare genetic disorder. Gene therapy zolgensma, manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapy, has been approved by the Department of Health. A single dose of the drug is valued at Rs 18 crore ($ 1.79 million), the National Health Service said in a statement.

It is used to treat paralysis, muscle weakness, and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare and deadly genetic disorder that causes loss of mobility. Studies show that zolgensma helps newborns with spinal muscular atrophy to breathe without a ventilator, to sit on their own, and to walk when they are unable to walk. This treatment is given in a single dose.

Recent studies have shown that zolgensma can improve motor function faster and more consistently in young children with type 1 SMA and prolong their life.