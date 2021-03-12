Gulf Country extends entry ban

A gulf country has extended the entry ban from 10 countries. Oman has announced this. The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee in Oman.

The Supreme Committee has extended the suspension of incoming flights from ten countries. The countries included in the list are Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia. Oman has also banned passengers coming from any other countries who had visited these countries within 14 days before applying to enter Oman.

Omani citizens, diplomats and health workers and their families who all have to undergo the usual approved health procedures governing entry to Oman were exempted from this restriction.