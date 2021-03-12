‘Motera Thali’; Ahmedabad restaurant serves Cricket special giant thali

Delicious food, cricket, both of which are a bit of a chore for us Indians. Then mix it with both. This is exactly what the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Ahmedabad has done. Courtyard by Marriott prepared a cricket special thali (a dish with lots of dishes on a large plate). It was a giant feast of five feet long. The name of this sadya is . The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest renovated cricket stadium in the world, is located at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The Motera Tali Challenge was inaugurated by cricketer Parthiv Patel. The Motera Thali Challenge is a bit different from other Thali Challenges. Gather your family or friends to eat a five-foot-long Motera Thali. But not more than four. Also, this giant meal should be finished within an hour. This is the challenge. Interestingly, each of the dishes is named after the players in the Indian cricket team. They include ‘Dhoni Khichdi,’ ‘Kohli Khaman’, ‘Bhuvaneshwar Bharta’, ‘Rohit Aloo Rashila’, ‘Harbhajan Handvo’, ‘Bouncer Basundi’, ‘Bumrah Bhindi Simlamirch’, and the like.