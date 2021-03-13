Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board announced the date of the annual Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board has announced the date of of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Amarnath Yatra 2021 will begin on June 28. The annual Amarnath Yatra will be for 56 days this year. It will end on August 22.

The registration process for undertaking the pilgrimage will begin from April 1. The decision was taken during the 40th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The meeting was chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Amarnath Nath Yatra 2021: Group accidental insurance cover for Amarnath Yatris, Service Providers enhanced from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh; For Ponies from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000; Remuneration of Pujaris enhanced from Rs. 1000/day to Rs. 1500/day for the next 3 years. — Prasar Bharati News Services ??.??.??.??. (@PBNS_India) March 13, 2021

The daily route wise pilgrim ceiling was enhanced from 7,500/route/day to 10,000/route/day. This number will exclude devotees travelling on helicopters. The government has enhanced the group accidental insurance cover for Amarnath yatris and service providers from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000.Meanwhile, the remuneration of Pujaris has also been enhanced from Rs. 1000/day to Rs. 1500/day for the next three years.

J&K: LG @manojsinha_ chairs 40th Board Meeting of SASB; Daily routewise Yatri ceiling enhanced from 7500 to 10000/Day/Route, excluding Heli passengers. Yatra to be held as per Covid19 SOPs developed by Govt.@diprjk pic.twitter.com/fPtExKeCgh — Prasar Bharati News Services ??.??.??.??. (@PBNS_India) March 13, 2021

Last year the pilgrimage was only 15 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yatra had begun on July 21 and ended on August 3. Only pilgrims below 55 years of age were allowed for the pilgrimage.