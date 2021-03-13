Apple starts assembly of base iPhone 12 model in India

Apple Inc has started the assembly of base iPhone model 12 in India. This move would help Apple to firmly fix its position in the Indian market.

Apple in its statement of Thursday said that “We are proud to start production of iphone12 in India for our local customers.”

Apple has partnered with third-party manufacturers such as Foxconn and Wistron to make some of its phones in India. Foxconn would be making the iPhone 12 at a Tamil Nadu facility. Apple started making phones in India in 2017 with Taiwanese supplier Wistron.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Electronics & Information Technology Minister of India, tweeted about the iPhone 12 assembly in India. He tweeted “Nice to see our efforts to make India a big hub of mobile and components manufacturing is attracting global attention. This will create jobs in large numbers.”