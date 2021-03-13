US city pays 27 million dollar to Floyd’s family; largest pre-trial settlement in US history

Family of George Floyd, the Black man who died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis to get a pre-trial settlement of 27 million dollar with the Minnesota city for “wrongful death”. The settlement is said to be the “largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history”. The settlement results from a federal lawsuit the Floyd family filed in July against the city of Minneapolis.

The accused Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now on trial facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death. Three other police officers also face charges.

“George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change,” said Ben Crump, a Floyd family lawyer.

Crump also added that this largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man is a powerful message that Black lives do matter. He further addded that the settlement is also a strong message and protest against police brutality based on colour.