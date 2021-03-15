Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower for second day in a row. The BSE Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 50,395.08. NSE Nifty declined 101 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 14,929. 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,831 shares ended lower, while 1,224 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Coal India,Tata Steel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India.

The top losers in the market were Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, GAIL India, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and HDFC.