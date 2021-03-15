Timings of cafes extended in UAE

The timings of cafes has been extended in UAE. The authorities in Ajman has announced this. As per the new announcement, the cafes in Ajman will remain open till 1am. This was announced by Emergency, crisis and disaster management in Ajman.

The authority had earlier mandated the eateries to shut shop by 11pm as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. Employees of the cafes must take a Covid PCR test every week unless they are vaccinated. Tables must be placed at least two metres apart. Each table can have a maximum of four people.