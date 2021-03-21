BMW planning to shift 50% of its vehicles into electric

Automakers around the world have announced a shift to electric vehicles. German luxury carmaker BMW has announced a new step in this direction. Manufacturers say they expect to convert half of BMW’s vehicles to electric by 2030. Following the announcement of the main rival electric vehicles, BMW is also preparing for a change. The company aims to switch fully electric to BMW’s minivan division Mini by 2030.

At the same time, it is hoped that 50 percent of BMW’s vehicles will be electric by 2030. The company plans to launch electric versions of the vehicles currently on the market by 2023. BMW’s move to shift vehicles into i4 Electric is also in progress. When asked if BMW could set a date for ending sales of internal combustion engines, as some rivals have, Chief Technology Officer Frank Weber said: “it’s not us who decides on the end of the internal combustion engine, but it’s the markets.”