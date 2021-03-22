Gulf country implements minimum wage for expats

A gulf country has implemented minimum wage for expats. Qatar has implemented this. The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs has announced the implementation of the new minimum wage for all workers. The minimum wage covers employees across all sectors in Qatar including domestic workers.

According to the new rules, the minimum wage is set at 1,000 Qatari riyals per month. An additional QAR 500 must be allocated per month by the employer for accommodation. 300 QAR per month must be offered for food unless the employer provides both the accommodation and the food.