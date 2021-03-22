ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

In shooting, India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup being held in Delhi.

Divyansh Singh Panwar had won the bronze in the 10m Air Rifle individual event .

The indian shooters defeated Hungarian team of Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes by 16-10. Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Carolynn Tucker of USA won the bronze medal by defeating Aneta Stankiewicz and Tomasz Bartnik of Poland by 17-15.