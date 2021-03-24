‘LDF and UDF have made Kerala a hub of corruption’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched severe criticism against COM led Left Democratic Front and Congress led United Democratic Front in Kerala. The BJP leader accused that LDF and UDF have made Kerala a hub of corruption.

“People of Kerala are fed up with the corruption and misrule of the LDF government. LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub of corruption. When UDF comes to power, there is a solar light scam and during LDF`s tenure, there are donor and gold scams,” said Amit Shah during an election rally in the poll bound state.

“Did the prime accused of gold scam work in your office or not? Did your government give this accused Rs 3 lakh per month or not? Did your Principal Secretary make phone calls to help these accused or not?”, he added.

“There have been two floods in Kerala, and over 500 people lost their lives. The left government calls our army very late, only for their own political mileage. They do not care about the lives of the people of Kerala,” he said.

The election to the 140-member Kerala Assembly will take place in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.