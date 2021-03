Two CRPF personnel were martyred and two others injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lawaypora on Thursday. As per reports, a group of terrorists attacked the CRPF party in the Lawaypora area on Thursday afternoon.

One of the martyred jawans has been identified as ASI Manga Ram Barman from Tripura. The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.