Covid-19 Update: 2043 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2043 new coronavirus cases along with 2200 recoveries and 10 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 448,637. The total recoveries mounted to 431,773. The death toll has surged to 1446. At present there are 15,398 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 235,564 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now 36.2 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

The UAE on Wednesday reduced the cost of conducting a Covid-19 RT-PCR test to lowest ever at Dh65 in the UAE capital, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday. Currently, PCR tests are conducted at several public and private clinics and hospitals in the Capital. Also, there are many drive-through screening centres spread across Abu Dhabi.