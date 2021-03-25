Rajya Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has also passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill. The bill was passed amid protests and resignations by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party members. The bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party protested that the bill should be left to the select committee. Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said.

The bill does not aim to usurp the power of the elected government. He added that this does not give more power to the lieutenant governor, the ruler of Delhi. Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said this is a “sad day” for the Indian democracy. “Rajya Sabha passes GNCTD Amendment Bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.