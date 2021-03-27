DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Amarnath Yatra 2021: Date of registration for pilgrims announced

Mar 27, 2021, 09:15 pm IST
Amarnath Yatra
Amarnath Yatra will be under hi-tech security

Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has announced the date of Amarnath pilgrimage. The Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board  has announced that the registration for the annual pilgrimage will begin from April 1.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high  Himalayan cave shrine  in south Kashmir  will begin on June 28. The yatra will culminate on August 22.  The yatra will have two  routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

“The registration will start from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches of the Punjab National Bank (316), the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90) and the YES Bank (40), all over the country. For the Yatra-2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The steps which yatris (pilgrims) need to follow in order to register for the yatra (pilgrimage), have been put on the board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Nitishwar Kumar said.

