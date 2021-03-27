Amarnath Yatra 2021: Date of registration for pilgrims announced

Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has announced the date of Amarnath pilgrimage. The Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board has announced that the registration for the annual pilgrimage will begin from April 1.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir will begin on June 28. The yatra will culminate on August 22. The yatra will have two routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

“The registration will start from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches of the Punjab National Bank (316), the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90) and the YES Bank (40), all over the country. For the Yatra-2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The steps which yatris (pilgrims) need to follow in order to register for the yatra (pilgrimage), have been put on the board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Nitishwar Kumar said.