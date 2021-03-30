Actress Malaika Arora shares her beauty tip to prevent hair loss and acne

Everyone has the problem of hair loss. But in some people, hair loss can be severe and cause anxiety. Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora was also suffering from severe hair loss at one point. But Malaika says that it should not be feared and should be handled in the right way. This is what she does to stop her hair loss.

Hair loss

Malaika Arora uses onion juice to prevent hair loss. Onions are applied to the scalp with the help of a cotton ball. After a while, you can wash your hair with shampoo. Malaika promises to get results in a week.

Acne

Malaika uses a natural face pack to combat acne. It requires cinnamon powder, a teaspoon of honey, and lemon juice. Mix all three well and apply on the face and wash off after 10 minutes. You can try this face mask twice a week.