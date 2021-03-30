Air tickets will get costlier from April 1

The flight tickets will become costlier from April 1 as the air security fee (ASF) has been hiked. The civil aviation watchdog in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has hiked the ASF. The new revised ASF will be implemented from April 1. As per updates from DGCA, the revised ASF for domestic air passengers is Rs 40, while for international air passengers it is Rs 114.38.

“Aviation Security Fee for domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs 200 per embarking passenger. Aviation Security Fee for international passengers will be levied at the rate of US$ 12 or equivalent Indian Rupees embarking passenger. The new rates will be effective on tickets issued on or after April 1, 2021,” said the circular issued by DGCA.

ASF is one of the components of air tickets. ASF is used to fund the security arrangements across the country. The Central Industrial Security Force takes care of the security at most airports across India under the ministry of civil aviation.