No Twitter Bio for Shah Rukh. Like to know why!

King Khan took a pause in “doing nothing” and engaged in a talkative spirit with his followers. He started a Q & A session with his followers on Twitter and grew up with several funny responses, set in his mark of sense of humour. He made such a reply when asked about his Twitter account. Shah Rukh Khan has 41.7 million followers on Twitter but doesn’t have a bio on his profile and that specifically what excited a fan’s interest. Reacting to the fan on a funny note, Shah Rukh unveiled the reason why he is still not updating his bio on Twitter. “It’s still being compiled… so much of life has happened to me my friend, it’s difficult to restrict it in a bio,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

This is his tweet:

It’s still being compiled….so much of life has happened to me my friend, it’s difficult to restrict it in a bio…. https://t.co/YzZ8PktsdL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Meantime, lots of questions on Shah Rukh Khan’s expected projects were asked. Without telling anything in particular, the 55-year-old actor mentioned that a few of his films are in progress.

Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please. https://t.co/5g4OuWousd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh ended the interactive session with followers with these words: “Now I should go otherwise it will seem I am not interested in doing nothing. Thank you all for your time and patience and also don’t get disappointed for no reply. It’s a bit selfish on my part but I do this for me, and have to say I had loads of fun. Love you all and stay safe please!”

Shah Rukh Khan’ last movie was Zero released in 2018. His next is supposed to be an action thriller Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films will produce Pathan. In it Shah Rukh will play the nominal role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have said to be acting in as his co-stars.