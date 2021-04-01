Union government announces new decision regarding Covid-19 vaccination centres

The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has issued a new order regarding Covid-19 vaccination. The ministry has ordered that all Covid-19 vaccination centres must be open all days in the month including holidays. As per the new order, Covid-19 vaccinations will be done throughout the month till 30 April, including on gazetted holidays, at all public and private Covid-19 vaccination centres.

“This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March, 2021 to optimally utilize all COVID Vaccination Centers across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination. This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for COVID-19 vaccination,” a notification issued by the ministry said.