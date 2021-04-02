A UAE company pays first ‘salary’ to a staff’s wife

Deepa Prabhiraj, a UAE homemaker got her first ‘salary’. She received her first salary on March 28 from Aries Group, a company that is doing marine engineering services and its headquarter is in Sharjah. Presently, Deepa does not do any work directly at Aries but is married to Prabhiraj Natarajan, the Managing Director.

But the company had enrolled her name in the payroll as a part of the Group’s recent decision to pay a monthly sum to employees’ wives who does not have a job or those who like to remain as a homemaker. Aries currently employs nearly 1,000 at its UAE services.

This process was currently announced by Dr. Sohan Roy, Chairman and CEO, and with the asserted purpose of being the first company to ‘recognise the significance of homemakers’. Presently, the salary is given to housewives under certain conditions, only housewives of employees who have been with the company for more than three years after marriage are eligible. If they satisfy the condition, they will receive 25 per cent of the employee’s income as ‘salary’

“Many companies are still facing tough times due to the pandemic,” said Roy. “But with the consistent efforts of employees, we have overcome the situation and recognized by companies, including Aramco in Saudi Arabia.”