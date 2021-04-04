Actress Nivetha Thomas tests positive for COVID-19. Nivetha herself shared this news with her fans through social media. Nivetha Thomas posted, “Hi everyone, I’ve tester positive for COVID-19 and have isolated myself, adhering to all medical protocols and look forward to making a complete recovery. I want to thank everyone for their support and love and in particular, thank my medical team that has ensured the best care. Please be sage, wear a mask. Love, Nivetha.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Nivetha’s upcoming movie “Lawyer Saab”, who co-starred with Pawan Kalyan, is all set for release. Vakil Saab is Nivetha’s first film to hit theaters after the lockdown. The movie will hit theaters on April 9. ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film ‘Pink’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead. Interestingly, the film was earlier remade in Tamil with Ajith and Shraddha Srinath in the lead.